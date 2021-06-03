Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.52. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 48,872 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $176.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $192.43 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,078,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 515,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

