LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

LEGIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Commerzbank raised LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEGIF opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.74. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.31. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $150.33.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

