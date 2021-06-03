LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives $165.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEGIF. Commerzbank raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of LEGIF stock opened at $148.45 on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $150.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.74.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

