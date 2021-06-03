Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Argus

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.56.

NYSE LDOS opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. Leidos has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 12.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

