LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.78.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at $68,752.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $30,005.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 12,143 shares valued at $190,008. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,181,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after purchasing an additional 153,359 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

