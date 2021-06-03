Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 81,287 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $545,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Leonard M. Tannenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,620,228.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,926 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5,797.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,923,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,890,706 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,455,000 after buying an additional 1,600,113 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,670,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 1,065,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 745,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

