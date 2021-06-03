Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Update

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 29th total of 189,100 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

LEVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 672,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 256,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.53. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 21.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.