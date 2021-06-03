Levolution (LEVL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $135,207.00

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Levolution has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Levolution coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Levolution has a market cap of $9.61 million and approximately $135,207.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00082387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00021355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.08 or 0.01030533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.77 or 0.09573350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Levolution Profile

LEVL is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,759,497 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

