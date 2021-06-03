LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $10.66

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $11.22. LG Display shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 5,865 shares trading hands.
LPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Nomura cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.
LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
