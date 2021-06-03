LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $10.66

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $11.22. LG Display shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 5,865 shares trading hands.

LPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Nomura cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in LG Display by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LG Display by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in LG Display by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 99,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

