Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

LSI opened at $102.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.