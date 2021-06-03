Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.18

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.18 and last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 1350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

