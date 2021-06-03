Lightstreams Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $726.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Lightstreams has a market cap of $617,179.36 and $726.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00081331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.68 or 0.01018769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.24 or 0.09554648 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00051312 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,165,008 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.