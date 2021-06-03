Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$83.25. Linamar shares last traded at C$80.35, with a volume of 66,577 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 8.2500006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.39%.

In related news, Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total transaction of C$91,759.65. Also, Director Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.15, for a total value of C$505,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$321,644.70. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,281.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

