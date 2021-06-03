Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.56

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50.56 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 50.30 ($0.66), with a volume of 16239572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.89 ($0.65).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLOY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 47.70 ($0.62).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.48 billion and a PE ratio of 18.52.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 329,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Also, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 499,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Insiders purchased 829,912 shares of company stock valued at $36,355,419 in the last three months.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

