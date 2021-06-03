Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Hits $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io and IDAX. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00069979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.58 or 0.00286967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.03 or 0.00223261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.85 or 0.01195994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,520.46 or 0.99967726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00033831 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, CoinMex, IDAX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

