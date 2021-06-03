Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,451,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,844 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $63,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,301,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in National Vision by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

In other news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EYE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

National Vision stock opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. National Vision’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

