Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,408 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $52,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $329.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.76 and a 12-month high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.74.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,555.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,666.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,747. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

