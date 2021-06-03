Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $56.20 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 959,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,638 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $56,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $285,054,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,540,000 after purchasing an additional 690,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

EIX stock opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

