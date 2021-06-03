Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 672,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,365,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.35% of Alliance Data Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADS. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Argus lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.76.

ADS opened at $124.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.63.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

