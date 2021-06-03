Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 41.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in CryoLife by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 103,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CryoLife in the 1st quarter worth $2,599,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CryoLife by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CryoLife by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CryoLife by 49.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $377,838.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,139.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. Insiders have sold 59,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,596 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -82.11 and a beta of 1.56. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

