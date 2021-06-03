Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

CNDT stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

