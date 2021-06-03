Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 6,585 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 368,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,573 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,660,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 360,721 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $597,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $181,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,018,250. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

