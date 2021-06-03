Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $129,000 Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $16,039,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,000,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,772 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $7,756,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,420 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of BGCP opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.86. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

