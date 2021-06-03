Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DNB Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

LNEGY stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.12.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

