Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Short Interest Update

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the April 29th total of 249,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.50. Mackinac Financial has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Mackinac Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 104,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Mackinac Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 37,043 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.