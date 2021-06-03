Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.710-2.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.73 billion-$22.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.120 EPS.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

