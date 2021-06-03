Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $176.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,435. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.92) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.86.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.