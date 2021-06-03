MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 513,635 shares.The stock last traded at $22.17 and had previously closed at $21.49.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.89 and a beta of 1.06.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 174.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

