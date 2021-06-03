Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down to $30.89

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.89, but opened at $29.75. Magnite shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 5,276 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGNI. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Get Magnite alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.96 and a beta of 2.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,991,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,809,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,392 shares of company stock worth $18,059,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 639.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after buying an additional 6,118,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Magnite by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after buying an additional 2,201,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 415.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after buying an additional 1,630,559 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Magnite by 12,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,667,000 after buying an additional 1,442,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Magnite by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after buying an additional 703,717 shares during the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.