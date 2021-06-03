Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $18.72 on Thursday. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $142.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 million. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Malvern Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Malvern Bancorp worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.