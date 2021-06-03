MAP Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $8.68 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $811,493.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00070792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00304728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00225301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.06 or 0.01196506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,952.16 or 1.00001185 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034103 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

