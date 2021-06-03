Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) is Poehling Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Markel makes up about 2.8% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,227.03 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $880.59 and a 52 week high of $1,268.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,194.53.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

