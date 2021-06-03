Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of ($1.76) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $10.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,460 shares of company stock worth $2,468,591. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $87,090,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $85,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after purchasing an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $57,658,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $43,838,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAC stock opened at $169.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.48.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

