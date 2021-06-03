Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC opened at $139.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $139.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

