Marvell Technology, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,804. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of -111.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

