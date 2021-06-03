Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 11,186 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,480,000 after buying an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lamb Weston by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $110,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,139,000 after buying an additional 170,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,392,000 after buying an additional 163,571 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE LW opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

