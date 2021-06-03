Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 374.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $210.33 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.72. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.