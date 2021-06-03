Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $887,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 36.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.82. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

