Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $887,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 36.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ALLE opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.82. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.
In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
