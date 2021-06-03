Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $979,000 Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Textron by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.40. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $69.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

