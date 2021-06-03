Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,660 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $89,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,996.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,687 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $181.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.86. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

