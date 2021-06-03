Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 21,124 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIT. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT)

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Industrial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Industrial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.