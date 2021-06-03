MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Strs Ohio increased its position in MasTec by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,092 shares of company stock worth $5,969,839. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

MTZ opened at $117.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $121.05.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

