Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Nvwm LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.5% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

Shares of MA opened at $363.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

