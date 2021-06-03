MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $667,233.95

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000937 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $667,233.95 and $53,557.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,096.11 or 0.99892975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.92 or 0.01152129 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.74 or 0.00535897 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.92 or 0.00408612 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00091035 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004121 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

