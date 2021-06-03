Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the quarter. The Southern accounts for 1.1% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 33.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Argus boosted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 69,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,719. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,871 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

