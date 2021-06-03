Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 2.8% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $116.42. 9,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.26. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.