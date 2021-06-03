Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $747,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 531,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,463,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

