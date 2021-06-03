Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $107.01. 307,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,664,482. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $206.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

