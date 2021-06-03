Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,800.00.

MDRR opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.91. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

