Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $137 million-$139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.28 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallia has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.92.

Shares of MDLA stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.08. 21,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,240. Medallia has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 9,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $280,648.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,092.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 352,929 shares of company stock worth $9,971,805. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

